Final plans have been set for the upcoming Youth Builders' Trivia Night.
The community is being invited to take part in the event on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Link Hills Country Club, event organizers say in a news release.
Brian Cutshall and Hilary Porta will serve as master of ceremonies co-hosts. Check-in and the heavy finger-food buffet will begin at 6 p.m., with the competition starting at 7 p.m.
In addition to trivia fun, the event will also feature a Mardi Gras Pull Party, organizers note in the release.
During the recent Youth Builders club meeting, members Nikki Niswonger and Brenda Dickmann presented a short skit to explain just how the Mardi Gras Pull Party will work at the upcoming Youth Builders Trivia Night.
Participants donate $50 to pull an envelope of their choice, and each envelope is a chance to win items with a value starting at $50.
Among the prize winnings will be:
• four tickets to the next Bristol race (valued at over $600);
• tickets to several attractions in the Gatlinburg and the Tri-Cities area;
• tickets for local attractions and events, and
• one will be a unique, five-course dinner for four at the lovely home of Jo Christensen.
Several other gifts valued at hundreds of dollars will also be included.
Proceeds from this Youth Builders fundraiser will support many local youth-related programs, including scholarships to local City and County high school seniors, the Kidprint-ID Program, Greeneville Head Start and Pre-K class visits, activities with residents of Holston Home Bewley Center, youth events at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, several programs through the Greene County Health Department, and support of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. Youth Builders also organize the annual Volunteer Spirit Awards presentation.
Sponsors for the upcoming Trivia Night fundraiser include: Forward Air, Marsh Petroleum, Rodefer Moss, Towne Square Partnership, Adams and Plucker, Andrew Johnson Bank, Brick House Wealth Strategies, Bullington Dentistry, Central Drug, Community Drug, Corley’s Pharmacy, David Ellis, Greeneville Oil, Heritage Bank, Idell Construction, Jeffers Mortuary, Dr. and Mrs. David Jones, Leonard and Associates, Parrish Properties, Property Experts, Smile Solutions, Summers Taylor, Unity Urology, C&C Millwright, Greeneville Dental, Greeneville Federal, Reliable Title, and John and Helena Jones.
A team table is $600. If you would like to be added to a team, individual tickets are available at $75 each. Advance registration is needed by Feb. 15 and can be secured by calling Cindy Fisher at 423-329-5343 or Brenda Dickmann at 423-823-2622. Tables will be limited to the space available.