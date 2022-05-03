Youth Builders of Greeneville is making its final preparations for this year's "Big Bargainfest."
The event is set for this Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd.
"Buyers will find many items, such as dishes and kitchen items, toys and sports equipment, comforter sets and linens, jewelry, small pieces of furniture, shoes, purses, hats, luggage, decorator items and more," event organizers say in a news release.
"This year, shoppers will find Fisher Price vintage toys, silver trays and other serving pieces, hammocks, a full badminton set, sports gloves, cookbooks and even a tenor ukulele. Who knows what else might be added to the sale by Saturday," the release adds.
New to this year's Bargainfest will be a Bake Shop featuring an array of tasty homemade goodies prepared by Youth Builder cooks.
"Youth Builders is celebrating its 75th year of service to our community," organizers note in the release.
YOUTH PROJECTS BENEFITED
All proceeds from Bargainfest will benefit local community projects supported by Youth Builders.
Among the community youth projects currently being supported by the organization are:
• $1,000 scholarships for three local high school seniors;
• co-sponsorship of the Volunteer Spirit Awards;
• sponsorship of the kidsPrintID program in cooperation with local law enforcement;
• assistance with the Greeneville/Greene County Library Book Sale;
• Christmas gifts for more than 50 children referred by the Greene County Health Department;
• an annual "Baby Shower" for kids in the HUGS program;
• children's activities at the Greene County History Museum;
• hands-on events for two girls' cottages at Holston United Methodist Home for Children, and
• numerous hands-on activities with local elementary school students.
For further information, contact Sandy Nienaber at 423-329-9144, or Brenda Dickmann at 423-823-2622. Interested in membership in Youth Builders? Call Paula Coombs at 901-988-1782.