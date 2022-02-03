If you have never worked for a newspaper, you have no idea how many emails we receive from book publishers wanting a review or promotion for their authors. Normally, these only get used if we have space for them. We try to keep the content to the local community or surrounding area.
Well, I received an email from a book publisher a little over a week ago. This email would have been read and put on the back burner as a possible article for our Thursday Lifestyles page that features book reviews, entertainment, etc. This one piqued my interest. The book is titled, “Finding Grace” and written by Gary Lee Miller of Chattanooga.
The publisher offered a digital version available by a dropbox link or, if preferred, a physical copy could be mailed. I’m an avid reader, when time allows. Plus, I’m old school and prefer to have the physical book in my hands. I can’t seem to connect to the storyline through audio or digital books. Holding the book, turning the pages while I read seems to give me more in-touch imagery of the storyline.
What really caught my attention in this email was the opening sentence which read, “Grace Lee calls her granddaughter, Judith, with a dying wish … for Judith to travel from Los Angeles to Nashville to come visit her. But there’s a catch. Judith must make the journey by bus.” My mind started imagining what this trip would be like. So, I requested a copy of the book to find out, as Paul Harvey would say, “the rest of the story.”
I received the book on Monday and couldn’t wait to read it. I read it in two evenings. It lived up to my imagination. It also makes me stop and think about people we pass in life and never take the time to get to know them.
The lead character of the story, Judith Lee, is a successful business entrepreneur who has hidden behind her career to protect herself. Her life was impacted by the tragic death of her parents when she was 10 years old, and her grandparents, Virgil and Grace Lee, raised her. Her world was shaken to the core by a call from her grandmother. Her grandmother had been diagnosed with leukemia. Judith makes arrangements to go see her grandmother and find a cure for her. Grace has just one request, that Judith travel by bus from Los Angeles to Nashville. Judith relents and honors her request.
On each leg of the trip along I-40, Judith has no intention to make friends on the bus. She just wants to get to Nashville to care for her grandmother. Fate has other ideas, as she strikes up conversations with her seatmates. Each leg of the six-day trip, a different seatmate has an impact on Judith’s life and completely changes her.
This book will make you stop and think about your own life. We should all take time to step out of our comfort zones, get to know more about the world and people around us, and find our own grace in life. If you like or love to read, you may want to check this one out.
The author Gary Lee Miller used the writing of “Finding Grace” as a means to work through the grief of losing his wife to leukemia. “Finding Grace,” published by Morgan James Fiction, has received the Pinnacle Book Achievement award, the 2022 Southern California Book Festival award, the Literary Titan Book award, the Firebird Speak Up Talk Radio Book award and the Maincrest Media Award.