Kendra Hopson, president of the Greeneville Woman’s Club, left, and Meredith Stevens, dean of departments, are shown holding a large shopping bag from Broyles General Store. The first 600 attendees at the Holiday Bazaar & Expo will receive a free bag.
The first 600 attendees to the 51st Holiday Bazaar & Expo will receive a large shopping bag, compliments of Broyles General Store, event organizers say.
The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 5 p.m., at Hal Henard Elementary School.
More than 175 craftsmen at 97 booths are scheduled to be on hand for this year’s bazaar, says the event’s co-chair Rhonda Humbert, in a news release.
Attendees may also register for three door prizes to be given away on Sunday, Humbert adds. These prizes include a $250 gift certificate from Broyles General Store, on West Main; a $150 gift certificate from The GreeneHouse, on Tusculum Blvd., and a $75 gift certificate from Food City.
Santa Claus will be on hand to welcome and talk to children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the entrance to the bazaar, the release notes.
The Holiday Bazaar & Expo is sponsored by the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club.
Admission to the two-day event is $5 for the weekend.
“All of the funds raised,” notes co-chair Tammy Kinser, “will go right back into the community in the areas of arts and culture, civic engagement and outreach, education and libraries, environment and health and wellness.”