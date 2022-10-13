The Niswonger Performing Arts Center will welome Rumours of Fleetwood Mac to Greeneville for their 45th anniversary tour on Monday, Oct. 24.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
“Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage in 2022 with a brand-new show celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac,” a NPAC news release says.
The tribute band has been personally endorsed by Mick Fleetwood, founding member of British-American legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, the release notes.
During the show, the tribute band will perform Fleetwood Mac’s chart-topping “Rumours” album “note-for-note and in its entirety,” the release adds. The album won a Grammy Award for “Album of the Year’ in 1978. It contained such hits as “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun.”
“Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time,” the release says.
Tickets to the upcoming show start at $30 and can be purchased online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.