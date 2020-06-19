Fog Settling In For The Night Jun 19, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David Kilday captured this serene scene, titled “Fog Settling in for the Night,” Wednesday evening in Baileyton. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN/DAVID KILDAY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Man Dies After Hanging Self In Jail Cruising Returning To Greeneville Saturday Body Found In Vehicle Sunday Morning Mary Mae Duncan (Died: June 10, 2020) Jean Anderson King McAmis (Died: June 13, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.