In this Make It Your Way Challenge, kids think about the different texture they experience when eating a meal, snack, or even a single bite of food (think: smooth yogurt with crunchy granola, creamy ice cream with gooey hot fudge, tender pancakes with sticky maple syrup . . .)
Challenge kids to use what’s in their pantry or refrigerator to create their own snack or meal that includes at least three different textures. They can make something savory (like a sandwich or salad) or something sweet (like an ice cream sundae). Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, dessert—anything goes!
What You’ll Need:
Use food that you have on hand for this activity.
It’s fun to experience different textures when you’re eating a meal or even a single bite of food: smooth yogurt with crunchy granola, creamy ice cream with gooey hot fudge, tender pancakes with sticky maple syrup . . . and on and on and on!
Your challenge? Create a snack or meal that includes at least three different textures. You can make something savory (like a sandwich or salad) or something sweet (like an ice cream sundae). Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, dessert—anything goes! See what foods you already have in the pantry or refrigerator, or ask an adult to help you visit the grocery store.
Take photos of your creations and have your grown‑ups tag them with #atkkids on social media or send them to kids@americastestkitchen.com.