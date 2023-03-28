Nashville musician Gary West will present "For the Love of Cash: A Tribute to Johnny Cash" on April 15 at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James. Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
National touring artist Gary West will perform a musical tribute to the late country legend Johnny Cash on April 15 at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James.
Show time is 7 p.m.
West's show, entitled "For the Love of Cash," is "a unique and dynamic tribute to Johnny Cash and pays homage to such legends of country music as Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and others," a news release from event organizers says.
"To be clear, Gary West is not a Johnny Cash impersonator, though at times he sounds hauntingly like 'the Man in Black,'" officials note. "West is an entertainer whose enchanting stage presence has enraptured audiences from coast to coast as one of the top-billing tribute shows in the country today."
During his shows, West presents his "own renditions of iconic songs, plus his fresh, original music that is performed in the classic style," the release adds.
West is backed onstage by his band, the Nashville Players, which features several veteran Nashville session musicians, who spent their careers working with some of the greatest legends in country music.
"West has a unique perspective for the timeless music that he grew up around during his time playing with legendary artists at the Grand Ole Opry. He honed his craft while sitting backstage in dressing room no. 3 at the Opry — watching, learning, and waiting to play the next show," the release continues.
His Nashville journey began in 1988 when he and his band were asked to do a tour with Tommy Cash (the brother of Johnny Cash) and back him up for 30 dates that took them through most of Texas. Later that year, West played on the Opry stage for the first time with his hero, Grand Ole Opry star Del Reeves.
The musician continued to work with many great Opry legends through the years, including 12 years with the legendary Little Jimmy Dickens. West additionally toured with Jett Williams and The Drifting Cowboys (Hank Sr.’s original band with Don Helms and Jerry Rivers.) He has also performed with The Legendary Drifters, Melba Montgomery, Johnny Paycheck, Charley Pride, LuLu Roman, Porter Wagoner, Hank Thompson, and many more.
The Appalachian Auditorium at St. James, 3220 St. James Road, in southern Greene County, is located 3.5 miles off U.S. Route 321 from the Nolichucky River bridge.
Food will be available for purchase, beginning at 6 p.m., prior to the concert.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door available. To purchase tickets, go online to appalachian-auditorium.org or call 423-312-4392.