Joy Elizabeth Foster, of Greeneville, and Stephen Earl Knutsen, of Colorado, married on June 20, 2020, in a 2 p.m. ceremony at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Tusculum.
Pastor Tammy Greene officiated.
The Bride is the daughter of John and Joann Foster, of Tusculum.
The groom is the son of Kenneth Knutsen, of Camp Verde, Arizona, and Lorrie Townsend, of Russell Springs, Kentucky.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The bride wore a dress with a champagne-colored lace bodice and floor-length, mermaid-style tulle skirt, lace back with buttons down the back, cap sleeves and sweetheart neckline. Her champagne colored two-tier fingertip veil featured a beautifully beaded scalloped edging that included flowers and sequins. She carried a round bouquet with fresh sunflowers, purple monti, and small daisy like flowers, wrapped with burlap and white lace.
The groom wore a gray suit with western boots; checkered tie and a handkerchief that included purple hues.
Kay Holt was maid of honor and Brandi Crum Loftis was bridesmaid. They wore knee-length, plum- colored lace dresses with three-quarter sleeves and brown western boots.
Mathew Willet was best man and Daniel Harricharan was best man.
The groomsmen wore gray suits with plum-colored ties and black western boots.
The mothers of the bride and groom wore corsages of Viking pom sunflower with a touch of dark purple.
The church was decorated with off-white tulle draping the sides of a rustic arbor that was topped with silk sunflowers, dark purple mums and wisteria. Fresh ferns were placed around the perimeter of the arbor and the pews were decorated with tulle and a single silk sunflower with a touch of purple.
Pianist Lena Carver provided the music.
The reception was held in the Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church reception hall. Tables were decorated with white table cloths and mason jars wrapped with burlap and lace, and filled with sunflowers, daisies, greenery, and purple accents. A three-tiered, white wedding cake with butter cream icing was decorated with purple and yellow flowers and mint green leaves. The cake topper included two silver hearts.
A rehearsal dinner was held at the Gondolier Italian Restaurant in Greeneville. Homemade gourmet cookies were favors to the rehearsal dinner guests by the Bride’s sister, Jane Easterly.
The couple took a wedding trip to Charleston, South Carolina. They will reside in Longmont, Colorado.