From left, Rhonda Humbert, director of the Foster Grandparent Program of East Tennessee, is shown with the program's longest service and oldest member, Geneva Brotherton, who has been a FGP volunteer for 22 years. Next month, she will mark her 92nd birthday, she noted.
The Foster Grandparent Program of East Tennessee honored its 44 current participants at its Spring Recognition on April 14 at First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
Sun Photo by Lisa Warren
The Foster Grandparent Parent Program of East Tennessee hosted its 53rd annual Spring Recognition on April 14 at First Baptist Church of Greeneville's Christian Activities Center.
The theme of this year's honors was "Lights, Camera, Action: 53 Years of Stars."
During the event, recognition certificates were presented to the Foster Grandparents. Special recognition was given to Geneva Brotherton, 91, for her 22 years of service to the organization. She was honored as the "Longest Serving" Foster Grandparent and the "Most Mature" for the being the oldest volunteer.
The Foster Grandparent Program is open to volunteers, age 55 and older, who would like to serve children and teenagers with special needs. The volunteers receive a travel allowance and an hourly stipend, plus other benefits.
In 2022, the 44 local Foster Grandparents volunteered a collective total of 62,640 hours, serving over 800 children and youth in the local community, officials say.
Among the volunteer sites are: Baileyton Elementary School, Camp Creek Elementary School, the Children's Center Day Care, Chuckey Elementary School, Doak Elementary School, EastView Elementary School, Hal Henard Elementary School, McDonald Elementary School, Mosheim Elementary School, Small Miracles Day Care Center, and Towering Oaks Christian School.
Introductions at the event were provided by Rhonda Humbert, the Foster Grandparent program director, and Jason Cody, executive director of the First Tennessee Human Resources Association.
The guest speaker was Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
A brunch buffet was served to those in attendance.
In addition, many door prizes were also awarded to the volunteers. The door prizes were donated for the event by several local businesses and organizations.
For more information about the program or how to volunteer, visit the Foster Grandparent Program office at 215 South College Street, Greeneville.