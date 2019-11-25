Reunion2019 (8).jpg

Descendants of Thomas Alexander and Laura (Patrick) Foulks met for a family reunion and breakfast on Sept. 29 at The Harvest Family Restaurant. Those attending were, in the first row, from left: Larry Spencer of Knoxville, Carla See, and Ann Reynolds of Morristown. Standing are Tommy Collins, Eric Scott, Desiree and Haley Foulks, of Rogersville, Sandy Leonard, of Morristown, Howard Jones, Carrie Foulks, of Rogersville, Trish Gass, Mesby Charles Foulks, Tama Lightfoot and Sandra Collins.

 Special To The Sun