The deadline for tax-exempt organizations/groups to apply for possible grants from the Mary G. K. Fox Foundation is Jan. 31, 2021.
Ms. Fox, who died in 1981, had a vital interest in the Greene County community and left a substantial part of her estate to be used to assist organizations and groups rendering services to the people of this community.
During 2020, the Fox Foundation awarded grants totaling $177,000. The funds went in varying amounts to these and other organizations: Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County; Boy Scouts of America, Sequoyah Council; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, Inc.; Tusculum College and the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum.
Applications for 2021 grants may be obtained by contacting Kathy Cox at First Horizon Bank’s Trust Division 865/971-2404 or at klcox@firsthorizon.com.