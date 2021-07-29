The Mosheim Public Library will host free computer classes from August-November.
The classes range from basic to advanced and will be available in one-on-one or group settings. Desktop computers will be available or participants may bring their own laptop, etc.
Classes are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on the following days:
- Aug. 2, 3, 6, 11, 12, 23, 25, 26, 30 and 31;
- Sept. 3, 8, 13, 14, 22, 27 and 28;
- Oct. 6, 11, 12, 20, 25 and 26;
- Nov. 3, 4, 8, 9, 12, 22, 23 and 26.
Call to arrange appointments and to request time changes.