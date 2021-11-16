On Nov. 23, family care partners for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias have the opportunity to learn about the disease, skills and strategies as well as having all of their questions answered and concerns addressed.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. and Co-Sponsors Caris Healthcare and Ballad Home Care are hosting a free community educational event in Greeneville at Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive, Greeneville, from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Donise Williams, a speech therapist, will be presenting the program on “Using Speech Therapy to Improve Cognition in Dementia.”
Williams is a Greene County native, born and raised in the Meadow Creek community, a release says. She graduated from South Greene High School and received her bachelor’s degree in social work and completed a Masters Degree in Communication Disorders in 2011, both at East Tennessee State University. She has been with Adoration Home Health since 2013.
“I knew from my experience in social work that I wanted to continue providing services to families in the home setting; so, home health was an easy choice for me to practice speech therapy,” stated Williams.
During past Alzheimer’s Tennessee classes, participants have packed the room seeking answers and support along the journey of caring for someone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Many seem visibly relieved once they learn they are not alone when facing some of the biggest challenges in care.
“This disease is about so much more than forgetting things. There are many types of dementia a person may be experiencing and the approach can be different based upon the specific type,” Tracey Kendall-Wilson, Northeast Tennessee Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, explained in the release. “Challenges we may not be aware of may be made a bit easier through education and planning. My grandmother had ‘senility,’ what we now know to be Alzheimer’s disease. Having that experience made me realize situations will not always be perfect and no one can plan 100% for what may possibly be coming down the road, however, education and support are key.”
Attendees will learn about various tips using Speech Therapy to Improve Cognition with their loved one and some tips that can be used during challenging situations.
RSVP is requested due to distancing guidelines by November 22, 2021. For more information or to RSVP, please call Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. at 423.330.4532.