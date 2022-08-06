The Big Spring Master Gardeners Association has a busy month planned for the month of August.
The BSMGA is currently hosting a 10-part monthly “Back to Basics” series of demonstrations, workshops, and presentations. The classes are held from from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Northeast TN Research & Education Center, 2255 E. Allens Bridge Road. These sessions are free of charge and open to the public, a club news release says.
The seventh class of the series, titled “Soil Basics Part II and Cover Crops”, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25. “This month we will be focusing on testing and amending soil, fertility and liming requirements, the use of organic matter, and implementing grasses, legumes and root crops to enhance soil health,” organizers say in the release. “As always, we will be taking questions and all participants will be entered in the door prize raffle.”
ONLINE WORKSHOPS
For those who prefer online workshops, BSMGA also offers “Monday Musings.” These are offered each quarter and cover a variety of topics, the release says.
“Our next musing, titled “Lovely Landscapes,” will be hosted by Melody Rose via Zoom on Aug. 15.
“This session is free of charge and will provide an exploration of various landscaping techniques, with a look at several native flowers and plants to incorporate for pollinating, companions, and edibles. We will include options for shade and forest gardens,” the release adds.
On Aug. 29, a second Monday Musing session, titled “End of Season Chores”,” will be held via Zoom by Melody Rose. During the event, Rose will be “covering soil testing, cover crops, harvest and storage, garden clean-up and sanitation, seed-saving, and winter gardening options. Sowing wildflowers and planting perennials and bulbs will also be explored,” the release says.
MASTER GARDENER PRESENTATION
On Aug. 8, Master Gardener, Darlene Moore, will be giving a presentation about how to become a Master Gardener “as well as providing information about our role in the community,” the release continues.
This presentation will be part of the Herb Society’s monthly meeting, which will be held beginning at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greeneville. The meeting is open to the public.
OTHER UPCOMING ACTIVITIES
Among other BSMGA activities:
• The BSMGA offers an “Ask US” service to the local community. On its website, there is a link where people are able to ask questions or seek help with specific home gardening issues. Information provided by members is all researched based.
• On Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BSMGA representatives will be on hand at the Depot Street Farmer’s Market in downtown Greeneville in conjunction with National Farmer’s Market Week. “We will be answering questions and providing information about our upcoming events and membership opportunities for those interested in joining the organization,” officials say in the release. “Come out and meet your local Master Gardeners. We are here to help and look forward to assisting you throughout the gardening season,” they add.
• Currently, Master Gardeners have greasy beans for sale for $50 per bushel. All proceeds will benefit the “Creating the Cycle of Success on the Homestead” grant.
• Ever tried these? The Cherokee Trail of Tears is a popular heirloom bean supposed to have been taken by the Cherokee on their forced exodus from their historic Southern Appalachian homeland. The seeds are unique as they are all black. If you’d like to try them, please access the following link to put your name on the list: https://tiny.utk.edu/greasybeans A payment link will then be sent and a time to arrange for pick-up via phone/email.
• An educational tour is planned to Jones & Church Farms and Packing House (fresh-market tomatoes) in Unicoi on Aug. 8. “We will visit a farm en-route to packing house and then watch them process rounds on-site at the packing facility. If you’ve ever been on a cruise, you have likely eaten fresh tomatoes from right here in East Tennessee. We will meet at Extension Office at 6:30 p.m. and carpool to Unicoi County,” the release says. To register for this educational tour, go online to https://tiny.utk.edu/packinghouse.
To register for any of the above listed opportunities or explore other offerings, other than the ones with specific links, please visit BSMGA.com.