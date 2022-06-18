An online educational program focusing on the process of turning organic waste into useful compost will be presented June 30 by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society.
The program will be presented, beginning at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The program is free, but registration is required to receive a link. To register or to learn more about the program, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.
According to a news release about the planned event, the UT Compost Facility takes all organic waste from the University of Tennessee and "processes it into a nutrient rich fertilizer substitute, otherwise known as compost."
During the program, Wayne Mason, UT's compost supervisor, will explain how the facility is able to take in about 1,300 tons (2.6 million pounds) of organic waste per year and transform it into compost which is used at different sites on campus.
“Our goal is to become a hub of information to the entire composting industry," Mason said in the release. "Of all the waste that is diverted from landfills at the University, compost collection makes up over 60% of that effort, totaling more than the recycling, donations, and other diversion methods put together.
"The facility has started diving into composting research and education to expand the public's awareness of organic recycling,” he added.
Mason aspires to connect the people of the state of Tennessee to the idea of keeping their waste out of landfills and expanding the composting industry through proper regulations and connections with local governments, the release notes.
This program will be recorded, and closed captioning is available.
For more information or for help with registration, contact UT Arboretum Education Coordinator, Michelle Campanis, at mcampani@utk.edu.