The Gentlemen Trio (aka GENTRI) will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on March 31. Free tickets will be available, beginning Feb. 2, online at NPACgreeneville.com or at the NPAC box office.
Tickets for the second performance in NPAC’s free community concert series will be available, beginning at 10 a.m., on Feb. 2.
The Gentlemen Trio (GENTRI) is set to perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on March 31. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
The free tickets to the upcoming show will be available online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
The vocal ensemble is comprised of three dynamic tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever, and award-winning composer, arranger, and producer Stephen Nelson — along with a string quintet accompaniment, an NPAC news release states.
To date, GENTRI has released four EP’s and three full length albums, the most recent being a Christmas album, entitled “Season of Light.”
The group has performed all over the United States and across the globe. They have shared the stage with world-renowned talent, including Tony Award-winning powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth, international tenor sensation Alfie Boe, Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel, and legendary rock bands Journey, Blondie and One Republic.