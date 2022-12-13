A $1,000 donation was made recently in memory of Jessica Colter to the Greeneville High School Nutrition Program to pay for school lunches for students who are unable to so. The money came for the Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund and was matched by an anonymous donor. Colter, who was a 2017 GHS graduate, died in an automobile accident on Dec. 6, 2020. Representing the Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship fund are Chrissy Pryor, Jennifer Gass and Greeneville Alderwoman Kristin Girton. Also shown are Greeneville City School Director Steve Starnes; Karen Wilhoit, GHS School Nutrition Supervisor, GHS principal DeAnna Martin, and GHS cafe manager Miriam Shackleford.
Two years after the tragic death of Jessica Colter, her friends and family continue to honor her memory and build a legacy of giving and generosity.
On Dec. 6, 2020, Colter was killed in an automobile accident, along with her boyfriend, Brett Bledsoe.
As a way to honor Colter's memory on the first anniversary of her death, her friends and family decided to "pay it forward" by buying coffee for patrons at a the Marvelous Grace Coffee Truck.
Eight months later, the group decided to honor Colter on her birthday, Aug. 24, by again flocking to the coffee shop and adding money to a Jessica Colter gift card, which was used to purchase coffee for customers on that day.
Last week, on the second anniversary of Colter's death, her family and friends decide to again "pay it forward" and honor her memory by paying for lunch at schools for students who have an outstanding lunch balance, or who cannot afford to buy lunches otherwise.
The group presented $1,000 to Colter's alma mater, Greeneville High School, to pay for outstanding lunch balances, or new lunch money needs. The donations were matched by a benevolent and loving, anonymous donor.
Colter was widely known as "a beautiful, loving, kind and giving young woman," a news release about the donation states.
A 2017 graduate of Greeneville High, Colter decided to further her education at East Tennessee State University and study nursing.
"Her future was bright and promising," the release said. "Jessica enjoyed many pastimes, with one being running 5Ks with her Sole Sisters Running Group."
Following her death, her friends established the Jogging for Jess Memorial 5K as a way to remember Colter and raise funds for college scholarship to help deserving nursing students at ETSU. The first scholarship recipient was awarded this fall.
The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship fund has additionally provided $2,000 to the Monty’s Merry Christmas fund in both 2021 and 2022.