Fritz & Co. will perform at the next “Music on the Square” concert in downtown Jonesborough on Friday, May 20.
The “Music on the Square” outdoor concert series is held each Friday evening in front of the Washington County Courthouse, located on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough. The music series is happening now through Sept. 30.
The concerts are free and open to the public. Showtimes are 7-9 p.m.
Logan Fritz, of Abingdon, Va., is the guitarist, vocalist and founder of Fritz & Co.
“He’s been a fixture at Bristol Rhythm & Roots for the last seven years, won the Richard Leigh Songwriter’s Rising Star Award in 2014, has performed with regional powerhouses Virginia Ground and Morgan Wade, and currently plays lead guitar for local legend Adam Bolt,” a news release says.
Fritz is joined in the group by bass guitarist Tyler Mullins, drummer Neal Reid, lead guitarist Matt Mullins, and the band’s videographer Derrick Von Kundra.
This season, the music series will feature a diverse range of music including bluegrass, jazz, rock, americano and blues, organizers say.
Food options every Friday night include a weekly rotating food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants, East Tennessee Hemp Company, Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House, and Texas Burritos & More. Carry-out options are available. This week’s food truck is Project Waffle Family.
For more information, visit Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.