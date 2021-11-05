Rev. Dennis Shumate and his wife Vickie, settled in Greene County in April 1986 as a young family with one son and another son on the way. Towering Oaks Baptist Church was excited to welcome Dennis on staff under the leadership of senior pastor, David Foster.
Thirty-five years later, TOBC celebrated his tenure and retirement with a special worship service and a reception Oct. 24. Shumate’s sons Chris and Andrew, along with their wives and their children, were present in worship as well as other family members and guests.
Dr. Troy Rust, Holston Baptist Association’s Missions Strategist spoke on behalf of HBA and left us with these words describing Pastor Shumate: “He was always present, always pleasant and always willing.”
Executive Director of Greene County Habitat for Humanity thanked Shumate for the “countless hours spent helping those who could not help themselves.”
Following in his dad’s footsteps, Chris Shumate delivered the message based on 1 Corinthians 3. His message reminded everyone present that it is right to honor Rev. Shumate but “The focus belongs on Jesus. God gets the glory for everything we celebrate today. Let us be clear on the fact anyone who accomplishes anything of real spiritual value can only do that because God is at work in them and through them.”
TOBC Senior Pastor Dr. Tommy Pierce briefly spoke, recognizing the special relationship between the church family and Dennis. Ministry will continue but it will not be the same as how Dennis effectively accomplished caring for the people. He stated Galatians 2:20 exemplifies Dennis’ life and he thanked him for his years of faithful service.
Deacon Steve Hale presented Vickie Shumate with a dozen long stemmed roses on behalf of the church family. Dennis and Vickie received several gifts including a compilation of pictures from over the years and a mantel clock inscribed in appreciation of 35 years of service to Towering Oaks Baptist Church. The congregation responded with a standing ovation.
HISTORY
Shumate began his journey with the TOBC family leading in the areas of music and youth. Both ministries grew under his guidance.
When given the opportunity, choir members from those early days respond with enthusiasm and a sparkle in their eyes as they speak of dinner theaters, special Christmas musicals, patriotic celebrations, and heartfelt offerings of praise on Sunday mornings. Pastor Shumate, never one to hide an emotional pause as he led in worship, quickly showed his heart for reaching the community with the love of Christ.
One of Shumates’ many outstanding kingdom works is the investment in the lives of the youth. Measuring success in ministry isn’t easy because understanding and growth is a slow process, taking place in the heart and mind before fruition is obvious. Ministry is often compared to the process of planting and harvesting. Much work goes into cultivating the ground, planting the seed, and caring for the tender seedlings before the plants yield fruit. Dennis was blessed with a growing group, both numerically and spiritually, of teens with a hunger for knowing God. Many of these students are now in active ministry, pouring into the lives of others. There is no greater earthly reward than to experience fruit that remains.
Dennis has experienced many changes throughout his years with Towering Oaks, such as a new senior pastor, James K “Tommy” Pierce, and, as the church continued to grow, the addition of ministry positions.
His leadership evolved with the needs of an expanding church family. He handily took on the role of project manager during the breaking ground and building process of the beautiful worship center the church family still enjoys today.
Rev. Shumate has worn many hats over his 35 years at TOBC, including work with disaster relief, Greene County Habitat for Humanity, building ramps for the disabled, and playing a key role in a Billy Graham Community-wide Crusade in the late 90’s where many people made life changing decisions to answer Christ’s calling.
One of his hallmarks in ministry is his willingness to shift gears, taking on new responsibilities and titles. Shumate finished his productive tenure at TOBC under the title Minister of Missions and Senior Adults.
Following the call of the Great Commission, he has always and will continue to have a heart for reaching both the people of Greeneville/Greene County and around the globe with the life-changing Gospel of Christ. The list of mission trips he’s taken includes Romania, Burkina Faso, Ecuador and more. Numerous “home” missions include Brooklyn, New York, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Montana. Planting Gospel seeds along the way, working with Native American Tribes is near and dear to his heart.
Shumate stepped into ministering to the senior adults in the church family with ease, showing his love for the Savior through serving the people in a variety of ways. From showing up with a toolbox to fix faulty plumbing or a chainsaw to clear a tree, he cared for people by meeting their needs.
The TOBC senior adults, known as The Pacesetters, have enjoyed fellowships and day trips that have strengthened their friendships as well as their relationship with Jesus. There is no age limit in planting seeds and Dennis poured into the lives of the Pacesetters with the same commitment and passion for seeing seniors grow in their knowledge and love for Jesus as he had for the students. Many of their monthly meetings included guest speakers that helped educate them in various topics such as healthcare and identifying scams.
When asked how he plans to spend his time when he is no longer tied to a clock, he responded with a grin and spoke of more time with Vickie and their children and five grandchildren. Anyone who knows him also knows wildlife should beware. Hunting is in his future.
What will come of his calling in ministry? A calling doesn’t retire, it simply changes lanes. Shumate will continue work in various mission projects as well as fill a pulpit here and there as a guest preacher.
The people of the Towering Oaks family will miss his presence but not the evidence of his years of service.
When asked what means the most to him as he transitions to new adventures with God, he paused, and with that familiar catch in his voice and tear in his eye replied, “Fruit that remains.”
Well done, Pastor Dennis Shumate. Well done.