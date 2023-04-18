The public is being invited to participate in a special fundraising event to benefit the CHIPS Family Violence Shelter on Saturday, May 20.
The facility, which serves victims of domestic violence, will host its "Little Black Dress Party," from 7-10 p.m., at the Greeneville Moose Lodge, located 728 Kiser Blvd., event organizers have announced.
The event will feature DJ Lee Cash providing music and lights, light refreshments and beverages, a silent auction, and a cash bar provided by the Moose Lodge.
Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door.
All proceeds will go directly to the CHIPS (Change is Possible Family Violence Shelter) non-profit organization that serves Greene, Unicoi, Carter, and surrounding counties.
CHIPS provides shelter, legal advocacy, case management, a 24-hour crisis line, rapid rehousing and additional services to more than 350 victims of domestic violence each year, officials note in a news release.
"Dig out your Little Black Dress and join CHIPS for a night of women celebrating women with dancing and fun for a great cause," officials add in the release.
The fundraiser is being sponsored by CHIPS, Creative Masonry, Lee Cash and JD Metals. Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available to help past and present program participants attend at no charge.
Donations to assist in the event have also been made by Nickle Ridge Winery, Sassafras Event Planner, Maple Grove Wine & Liquor, The Golden Link, The Greeneville Graze, and the Greeneville Moose Lodge #692.
For sponsorship information or to purchase tickets, call CHIPS at 423-743-0022.
Event updates will be provided on the CHIPS Facebook page.