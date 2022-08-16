MOSHEIM PUBLIC LIBRARY Fundraiser Underway To Aid Mosheim Library Aug 16, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fundraising drive is underway during the month of August to benefit the Mosheim Public Library.The event is being sponsored by the local members of Modern Woodmen of America. All proceeds raised from the project will be matched by Modern Woodmen up to $500, a library announcement says.According to library officials, monies raised will be used for the purchase of printer ink and toner for use at the library.Monetary donations can be dropped off at the library or mailed to: Mosheim Public Library, 730 Main St., Mosheim, TN 37818. Trending Recipe Videos The Mosheim Public Library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim. For more details, call the library at 423-422-7937. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Equipment Medium Economics Finance Libraries Woodman Monies Fundraising August Drive Toner Printing Mosheim Public Library Ink Announcement Donation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Longtime GCSD Employee, Constable Grady Wayne Kelton Passes Away Anne Heche's son advocating for her Prison Drug Gang Kingpin Gets Life Sentence 911 Director Uses Heimlich Maneuver To Save Life Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding Wednesday