“Fall Cleanup, Harvesting & Storage Ideas” will be presented by the Big Spring Master Gardeners Association during its September educational class.
The program will be held Sept. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Northeast Tennessee Research & Education Center, located at 2255 E. Allens Bridge Road, a club news release says.
The event is part of the local gardening organization’s monthly-held, “Back to Basies” educational series of demonstrations, workshops, and presentations for local gardeners. The sessions are free and open to the public, the release adds.
The upcoming program is the eighth class of the 10-part continuing series.
“This month we will be focusing on fall cleaning tips, sanitation practices, timely harvesting, and storage techniques to keep that summer garden through the winter months,” club officials note in the release. “ As always, we will be taking questions and all participants will be entered in the door prize raffle.”
For those who prefer online workshops, the Big Spring Master Gardeners also offers “Monday Musings,” officials add. These are offered each quarter and cover a variety of topics.
“Our next musing, titled “Appalachain Folklore,” will be hosted by Melody Rose via Zoom on Nov. 21,” officials continue. “This session is free of charge and will provide an in depth look into the culture of the Appalachian region with a synopsis of various historical components including our native range and plants. We will also venture into holiday origins around the globe,” they add.
On Oct. 1, the Master Gardeners will be participating in the 2022 Fall Festival of Nations held at Notre Dame Church, 212 Mt Bethel Road, in Greeneville, the release says.
“We will be answering your fall gardening questions as well as giving information about upcoming events and how to get involved in BSMGA,” officials say. “There will be food booths, music, and fun all day so come out and join us.”
In addition, BSMGA offers an “Ask US” service to the local community. On the group’s website, there is a link where people are able to ask questions or seek help with specific home gardening issues. Information provided by the BSMGA members is all researched based, the release notes.
BSMGA will also be setting up at the Depot Street Farmer’s Market on Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Members will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the organization’s upcoming events, the release adds.
Membership opportunities for those interested in joining the group will also be presented.
To register for any of the above listed opportunities or explore other offerings, other than the ones with specific links, please visit BSMGA.com.
“Come out and meet your local Master Gardeners. We are here to help and look forward to assisting you throughout the gardening season,” club officials add.