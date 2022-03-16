Garth Brooks is set to appear in concert April 16 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will take place rain or shine, according to a news release.
This will be Brooks' only tour date in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to the news release.
Tickets are on sale now. There is an eight ticket limit. Seating is In-the-round.
Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by using the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster app on mobile devices.
There are no advance box office sales. All seats are reserved. Ticket price is $94.95, all inclusive.