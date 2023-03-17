CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS GC Democratic Women Accepting Applications Leora Bullen Scholarship Mar 17, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Leora Bullen Scholarship applications are now available at all local high school guidance counselors offices for graduating seniors.This scholarship is facilitated by the Greene County Democratic Women’s Club in remembrance of the late Leora Hankins Bullen.To qualify as a candidate for consideration, the completed application for the scholarship must be submitted by the April 7 deadline, a club announcement states.The scholarship amount is $500 and any high school seniors who are planning to further their education by enrolling in any two-year or four-year college are eligible for consideration.“This year will mark the 26th year for the scholarship with 32 local recipients,” officials note.For more information, reach out to Betsy Reed, the scholarship coordinator, at jkrbrr@embarqmail.com. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education University Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death Assistant Police Chief Indicted On Assault Count 3 Promoted At Andrew Johnson Bank 'Final Call' Sounded For Chief Johnny Powers New TSC Store Opens Friday