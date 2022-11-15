The Greene County Heritage Trust has compiled a list of 2022 holiday season activities in Greeneville as a public service for the community.
The “Christmas in Olde Greene” event listing has been a long-time tradition for the Greene County Heritage Trust. No listing was compiled during 2020 and 2021 due to the cancellation of many events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has returned this year. The project was coordinated by Carolyn Gregg and George Blanks.
In previous years, the Heritage Trust printed brochures with the list of submitted community holiday events and then distributed the brochures to downtown business, government offices and other gathering places. A brochure is not planned for printing this year, however, the list of compiled events is being made available online both through social media and at the Greene County Heritage Trust website at https://www.greenecountyheritagetrust.org/.
Here is the listing of downtown Greeneville holiday events submitted this year:
Nov. 21
• Community Thanksgiving Service—Asbury United Methodist Church—7:00 p.m.
• Eastview School’s Christmas Program—6:30 p.m.—Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC)
Nov. 24
• 8th Annual Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation Turkey Trot—8:00 a.m. Register before Nov. 11 for early registration fees. https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Greeneville/GCSEducationFoundation5KTurkeyTrot. All moneys go to Greeneville City Schools.
• Thanksgiving Buffet—General Morgan Inn—11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.—reservations required
Nov. 27
• Asbury United Methodist Church—“Hanging of the Greens”—10:30 a.m.
• St. James Episcopal Church’s Advent 1 Services—8:00 and 10:30 a.m.
• Christ United Methodist Church Advent service. Theme—“Angels Among Us”—10:30 a.m. each Sunday or on YouTube--cum.greeneville
Nov. 28-29
• Hal Henard School’s Christmas Program—7:00 p.m.
Nov. 29
• Greeneville Middle School Choral Concert—NPAC—7:00 p.m.
Dec. 1
• The Greene County Heritage Trust Annual Early American Christmas Dinner. Speaker: Dr. Warren Dockter, President and CEO, East Tennessee Historical Society, Knoxville—General Morgan Inn—Refreshments in the lobby, 6:00 p.m.; Dinner and Program, 6:30 p.m.—For reservations and tickets, please contact Carolyn Gregg as soon as possible since the reservation deadline is quickly approaching: 423/639-3966 (telephone), 423/329-4369 (text), or carolyngregg55@yahoo.com (email).
• Greeneville High School Chorus Program—7:00 p.m.—NPAC
Dec. 2
• “Christmas in Downtown —A Holiday Celebration”—5:00 to 9:00 p.m.—Downtown. Christmas Tree lighting at Greene County Courthouse and numerous other activities. www.mainstreetgreeneville.org
• Open House at the Bartlett-DAR House—6:00-8:00 p.m.
• Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church—“Walk Through Nativity” continues through Advent—Lit along the North Main Street Church Yard
• General Morgan Inn—Cider and Hot Chocolate following the Tree Lighting
• Gatlin Brothers-Country and Christmas—7:30 p.m.—NPAC
• Greeneville-Greene County History Museum—Santa’s Ornament Workshop and Open House— 6:00-8:00 p.m. Children will be making ornaments.
• President Andrew Johnson’s Homestead’s Open House—Candlelight tours.—5:00-9:00 p.m.
• City Garage Car Museum Open House and Tours—5:00-8:00 p.m.
Dec. 4
• St. James Episcopal Church’s Advent 2 Services—8:00 and 10:30 a.m.
• Greeneville Christmas Parade—Theme: “Christmas Around the Globe”—Downtown, 2:00 p.m.
Dec. 5
• Tusculum University’s Chorus Christmas Concert—Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium—7:30 p.m.—Admission free, donations accepted.
• Tusculum View School’s Christmas Program—7:00 p.m
Dec. 6
• “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Musical”—7:00 p.m.—NPAC
Dec. 8
• Greeneville High School Band Program—7:00 p. m.—NPAC
Dec. 9
• Asbury Child Enrichment Center Program—Fellowship Hall—5:00 p. m.
• Greeneville Middle School Band Program—7:00 p.m.—NPAC
Dec. 10
• Brunch with Santa—General Morgan Inn—10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.
Dec. 11
• Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church--“Vespers”—5:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary
• St. James Episcopal Church’s Advent 3 Services—8:00 and 10:30 a. m.
• Christ United Methodist Church—Carols and Communion—10:30 a. m.
Dec. 12
• Highland School Christmas Program—6:30 p.m.—NPAC
• “A Christmas Story”—7:00 p.m. –Capitol Theatre
Dec. 13
• Tusculum University Band Concert—7:30 p.m.—Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium
Dec. 14
• Asbury United Methodist Church—“The Christmas Carol Special Report” Children’s Christmas Program—6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary
Dec. 15
• Notre Dame Catholic Church’s Novena for the Lady of Guadalupe—7:00 p.m. and Los Posadas following the Novena
• “Frosty” by The Barter Theatre of Abingdon, Va.—2:00 and 7:00 p.m.—Capitol Theatre
Dec. 17
• “Christmas Classic Matinee”—2:00 p.m.—Capitol Theatre
• “The Grinch”—7:00 p.m.--Capitol Theatre
• “The Nutcracker”—7:30 p.m.—NPAC
• Wreaths Across America Celebration—11:30 a.m. at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery
Dec. 18
• Asbury United Methodist Church—Christmas Cantata “Tapestry of Light”—10:30 a.m.
• St. James Episcopal Church’s Advent 4 Services—8:00 and 10:30 a.m.
• First Baptist Church—Silent Lord’s Supper—5:00 p.m.
• Trinity United Methodist Church—Christmas Cantata with Choir, Youth, and Children, and Nativity Scene—9:30 a.m.
Dec. 19
• “The Santa Claus”—7:00 p.m.—Capitol Theatre
Dec. 20
• “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”—7:00 p.m.—Capitol Theatre
Dec. 21
• “White Christmas”—7:00 p.m.—Capitol Theatre
Dec. 23
• First Christian Church—Christmas Service—6:00 p.m. Afton Campus
• “Polar Express”—7:00 p.m.—Capitol Theatre
Dec. 24
• St. James Episcopal Church’s Christmas Eve Vigil –10:30 p.m.
• Asbury United Methodist Church—Candlelight Communion Services— 5:00 p. m. in the Sanctuary and 11:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall
• Reformation Lutheran Church—Candlelight Service—5:00 p.m.
• First Presbyterian Church—Christmas Eve Service—5:00 p.m.
• Christ United Methodist Church—Christmas Eve Service 4:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary and on YouTube
• Notre Dame Children’s Play—4:30 p.m.
• Notre Dame Catholic Church’s Christmas Service—10:00 p.m.
• Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Eve Service –Sanctuary—7:30 p.m.
• First Christian Church—Christmas Service—6:00 p.m. Afton Campus
• Trinity United Methodist Church’s Christmas Eve Communion Service and Carols—4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
Dec. 25
• Asbury United Methodist Church—Christmas Day Service—10:30 a.m.
• Reformation Lutheran Church—Christmas Day Service—10:30 a.m.
• First Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Day Services—8:30 and 11:00 a.m.
• St. James Episcopal Church’s Christmas Day Services—8:00 and 10:30 a.m.
• Christmas Buffet—General Morgan Inn—11:00 a.m.-3:00 p. m.
• First Christian Church—Christmas Service—10:30 a.m. Afton Campus
• Trinity United Methodist Church’s Christmas Service—9:30 a.m.
Dec. 31
• New Year’s Eve Dinner Party—General Morgan Inn—5:00 p. m.-10:00 p.m.
Jan. 1
• St. James Episcopal Church’s Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus Services—8:00 and 10:30 a.m.
• Trinity United Methodist Church’s Epiphany Service—9:30 a.m.
Jan. 8
• St. James Episcopal Church’s Feast of the Baptism of Jesus Services—8:00 and 10:30 a.m.
Information on these holiday services and activities was furnished to The Greene County Heritage Trust by the churches, organizations, or businesses hosting the activity. Some events require tickets. For additional information, please contact the hosting church, organization, or business.