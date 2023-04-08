A reception for the student artists exhibiting works in the 2023 Greene County High School Art Show is planned Friday, April 14, from 5-7 p.m., at the Mason House Gallery.
The event is free and open to the public.
Art student works from North Greene, South Greene, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak high schools are on exhibit during the month of April at the gallery, which is located at the corner of Main and Depot streets, inside the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center.
Around 40 students are exhibiting works in this year’s art show.
The public encouraged to attend the reception or to stop by the Mason House Gallery during the month of April to view the works. There is no charge to visit the gallery.
Officials note in a news release that each high school is exhibiting different art mediums in this year’s show:
• South Greene High School students will be featuring exciting new projects using copper tooling as well as bleached fabric and clay;
• North Greene High School students have been working on drawings, paintings, and clay masks, as well as working with felt to create 3D sculptures and landscapes;
• Chuckey-Doak High School students will be displaying various 2D works in mediums such as oil pastels, graphite, and scratchboard, in addition to ceramic pieces from the newly offered Advanced 3D Art Class that are both functional and highly decorative, and
• West Greene High School students will be presenting a variety of exciting pieces like glass mosaics, paper mache masks, and clay calaveras, along with drawings, paintings, and mixed media projects.
The reception will be "an exciting evening where students across Greene County come together to share their work with family, friends, and neighbors,” officials add in the release. “Stop by to experience what is happening in the arts in Greene County High Schools. “
The exhibit is sponsored and supported by the Greeneville Arts Council and the General Morgan Inn.
For more information on this or other exhibits, visit thegreenevilleartscouncil.org or call Til Green, director of exhibitions for Mason House Gallery, at 423-329-5366.