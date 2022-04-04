The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation will host its 16th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance 7-9 p.m. Saturday.
This year’s dance will be held at the Hal Henard Gymnasium in order to accommodate the crowd of daddies and daughters that have made attending this event a family tradition, according to a news release.
Advance tickets are available now at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center ticket office. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Advance tickets are $10 and may be purchased with cash or a check made to the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation. No debit or credit cards will be accepted.
Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the dance if venue space allows. Tickets purchased at the door will be $15.
Professional photography will be available at the event provided by Abigail Jones, photography teacher at Greeneville High School. Jones will be assisted by GHS photography students, and members of the GSIA Council. The optional portrait packages must be paid for (by cash or check) on dance night at the time the photos are taken. Portrait information sheets will be included in an information packet that will be provided at the time dance tickets are purchased. Proceeds from portrait packages will directly benefit the GHS Art program.
At 7 p.m., Electric Avenue’s Robbie Britton will kick-off the event with two hours of dance tunes specially selected for the evening.
Several Greeneville area restaurants are offering a variety of “Daddy & Daughter Meal Deals” for those who purchase tickets in advance. These offers are available during dinner hours before the dance, on dance night only, to daddies and daughters who show their tickets at the time they place their order. Some restrictions apply – complete details will be available at the time advance tickets are purchased.
“After missing a year and delaying the dance this year due to Covid, we hope daddies and their daughters will be eager to return to the event and spend some special time together. The GCS Education Foundation and the GSIA partnered to host this event 16 years ago, and it’s been a huge success. For the majority of the attendees, this event has become a family tradition. We’ve always had a full house of daddies and daughters from throughout the region. They’ve laughed, danced, and had a marvelous time,” said Amanda Waddell, GCS Education Foundation executive director.
Profits from this event benefit the Greeneville Schools in Action (GSIA) scholarship program, and the GCS Education Foundation FOCUS Grant program.
In the event that inclement weather forces a cancellation, the dance will not be rescheduled. Tickets cannot be returned for refund.
For more information about the event, check the GCS Education Foundation website at www.gcseducationfoundation.net , the organization’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GCS.EducationFoundation , the event Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/2500683386856138/ or contact Waddell at the GCS Education Foundation at 423-823-0001.