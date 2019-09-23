Collins Newspaper Copy.jpg

The annual William Jasper and Susan Jane (Lamb) Collins reunion was Aug. 3 at Victory Church of God Family Life Center, where a time of fellowship was enjoyed. Those present included, in the front row, from left: Ashley Hall, of Georgia; Andrew Starnes, Hannah Collins, Teresa Collins, Kayla Collins, Nikki Bolinger, Kaidence Carter, Beth and Ellee Ricker, and Brenda Starnes. In the second row are: Karen Lane, of Georgia; Sarah Morrison, Jerry Collins, Judy and Jerry Collins, Ethan Inscore, Staci and Chad Inscore, Whitney Collins, Sally Bolinger and Wade Carter. In the third row are: Tommy Collins; James Lane, of Georgia; Beth Hall, of Georgia; Lowell Collins; Kyle Collins, of Indiana; Isaac Collins, Johnny Collins, Jonathan Collins, Tyler Ricker, Jimmy Starnes, Ivan Collins, Doug Bolinger and Mark Starnes. Attending but not pictured was Sandra Collins.

 Special To The Sun