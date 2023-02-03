The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum is honoring the former George Clem School with a special exhibit during February in honor of Black History Month. Shown, from left, are Gallery Development & Exhibitions Committee chairperson Carolyn Gregg and Mitzi Faisca, committee member. Other committee members who helped with this project, but were unavailable to be photographed are George Blanks and Angela Campbell.
In honor of Black History Month, the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum is currently hosting a special exhibit focusing on the former George Clem School.
The exhibit features photographs and written details chronicling the history of the school, which served Greeneville's black student population until segregation was abolished in the mid-1960s.
The display was compiled by the museum's board of directors Gallery Development & Exhibitions Committee.
A Tennessee historical marker, which sits adjacent to the school building on Floral Street, reads: “In 1887, with assistance from the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, the George Clem School was organized as Greeneville College. In 1932, the Greeneville Board of Education leased the property to provide public education for Negroes.
"Three years later, George Clem was appointed principal. Consisting of grades one through ten, the school was renamed Greeneville College High School. In 1937, the 11th grade was added. A year later, the school became an accredited four-year school. In 1939, the city purchased the school and renamed in the George Clem School," the marker continues.
"A decade later, the original building was demolished and the present building was erected in 1950. The school closed in 1965 when the public schools desegregated, and it became the location of the Greeneville City Schools Central Office," the marker concludes.
The history museum, located at 101 West McKee St., is open Tuesday-Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free to the public, however, donations are appreciated.