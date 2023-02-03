Greeneville-Greene County History Museum

The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum is honoring the former George Clem School with a special exhibit during February in honor of Black History Month. Shown, from left, are Gallery Development & Exhibitions Committee chairperson Carolyn Gregg and Mitzi Faisca, committee member. Other committee members who helped with this project, but were unavailable to be photographed are George Blanks and Angela Campbell.

 Photo Special to the Sun

