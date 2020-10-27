This is the 27th year that Shop With A Cop, sponsored by the Greene County Law Enforcement Association, has been helping children at Christmas. Through the years they have provided gifts for thousands of children.
“Each year we normally have fundraisers to help with this project,” said Jean and Stewart Kilgore, in a release, “but because of Covid-19, Walmart is not permitting the event in the same manner in which it has been conducted. Normally on a given Saturday morning in December many volunteers assist hundreds of children — around 600 people at once. This year that will not be allowed so the Association turned to the Greeneville-Greene County schools asking for them to provide three names of families, those with the most need. Volunteers will take the children shopping individually.”
Plans are for it to be conducted December 12.
Knowing about the shortage of fundraising and this being such an important and worthwhile endeavor, the Woman’s Club voted to provide $400 for gifts. According to Kathy Knight, civic engagement and outreach chairman, “We would also like to challenge other clubs and organizations, even individuals to follow suit.” The Kilgores said the Association spends from $30,000 to $45,000 annually.
To support this project you may make a check payable to Greene County Law Enforcement Association and send to Stewart Kilgore, 1560 Bill Jones Road, Afton, Tn 37616.
“This is one of the greatest projects ever,” said Kilgore, “when you see the look on a child’s face as he or she picks out things … the pleasure you get is so much greater because you are helping a child. We hope Greene Countians will step up and help us once again this year.”
Jean Kilgore concluded, “Last year we had volunteers who helped us because they had been a recipient of the program when younger. It was amazing to us realizing the program had made such a difference in their life.” She also said there is still a need for volunteers this year and you may do so by contacting her or Stewart at 639-3310.