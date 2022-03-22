Members of the Greeneville Federations of Women’s Club of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club met March 10 in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church.
President Kendra Hopson reminded the club members that GFWC has an international affiliate in the Ukraine. International Women’s Club of Kyiv was founded shortly after the country became independent in 1992. One of their recurring projects is feeding families, primarily people with disabilities and the elderly.
Hopson said, “They feed 25 families a month, and of course the current invasion places these people even more at risk. Their Facebook page has details on organizations they recommend to help the people of Ukraine. Please visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/IWCKKyiv.”
She mentioned that sunflowers symbolize happiness, hope, and optimism. Ukraine is the world’s largest exporter of sunflower seeds and oil. Not only are there huge fields full of sunflowers, but they are woven into everyday life there – village houses with sunflower gardens, sunflower paintings, sunflower crowns for girls for special occasions, and of course sunflower seeds as a snack. UNESCO has named sunflowers to the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage for Ukraine.
The main order of business for the evening was adopting a temporary budget for expenses in order to give the club program areas time to determine their projects for the next year.
The following program areas and chairmen were announced Arts: chaired by Kathy Bird, includes Doris Allen, Jan Bennett and Elizabeth Wilson; Civic Engagement and Outreach: chaired by Jann Mirkov, is made up of Fran Clark, Sherri Cox, Rhonda Humbert, Tammy Kinser and Doris Parton; Education: chaired by Kendra Hopson and Meredith Stevans, includes Susan Bus, Terry Greene, Alice Houser, Kathy Knight and Trish Moehler; Environment: chaired by Pam Leisner, is made up of Pat Barnett, Vivian Gibbons, Helen Hamstead and Sarah Webster; and Health and Wellness: chaired by Ann Van Buskirk, includes Patsy Carroll, Barbara Carruthers, Michelle Freeark, Teresa Lawrence and Beth Smith.
Arts program area of work, Kathy Bird chairman, talked about arts being fundamental to our humanity. “They enable and inspire us,” said Bird, “fostering creativity, empathy and beauty. They also strengthen our community socially, educationally and economically.”
Susan Bus of Education told members that the Greene Reads Collaboration here in Greene County is currently setting up what will be called the “Family Connections Bash.” This event will be comprised of free or minor cost resources that are available to the community.
“Our goal,” said Bus, “is to spread awareness of what organizations/clubs are in the area that benefit our community. This can be from educational resources, health, youth camps/organization, adult/family groups, church camps, food security and so on. The event will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds on April 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.” She encouraged the club to have a booth. Kathy Knight announced that March is National Book Month and encouraged members to read. She also reminded them that the Library Book Sale was coming up.
Pam Leisner, environment, reminded club members that the Great American Clean-up is going on and a whole county-wide clean up is set for April 30-May 1.
As Federation Secretary, Leisner also reminded the club members that the Greeneville club is celebrating its 60th year in 2022.
The Taste of Greeneville, a project with a partnership of Main Street: Greeneville and the local club, is set for Tuesday, May 3. The event will be held at First Baptist Church this year and members of the club are seeking vendors to participate, offering small samples of their food for guests to enjoy. Tickets are $15.
Rhonda Humbert and Tammy Kinser, co-holiday bazaar chairmen this year, announced that there are currently 70 plus vendors who have signed up to participate. The event is set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, at Hal Henard Elementary School.
The District I meeting will be held Saturday, April 2, at the Clinchfield Senior Adult Center in Erwin. Vivian Gibbons of the local club will be installed as District I President. She asked anyone interested in becoming program area chairmen to let her know.
The 2022 GFWC of TN Spring Convention will be held at Fall Creek Falls in Pikeville April 22-24. Representing the Greeneville club will be Kendra Hopson, Vivian Gibbons, Beth Smith and Rhonda Humbert.
Guests for the evening included Rebecca Meyer, Megan Hensley, Sandra Foreman, Rebecca Boldt and Patricia Petropoulos.