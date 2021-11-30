Anisa Whitburn, Community Educator of Change Is Possible (CHIPS), spoke at the November meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, held Nov. 11 in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church. The Arts & Culture community service program was in charge of the evening and dinner was provided by Top Choice.
Whitburn mentioned that the organization was founded in 1992, and spoke about how the domestic violence and abuse shelter of Erwin serves Greene, Carter and Unicoi counties, working with men and women over 18 who are victims of domestic abuse.
“We do not discriminate on the basis of race, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion or color,” said Whitburn. In addition to the emergency shelter, they offer a 24-hour hotline. There are 17 domestic violence and abuse shelters and programs in the area.
She emphasized, “Change is possible, and there are many kinds of abuse – physical, emotional, stalking, fear of losing their children and more. The facility helps the victims with jobs, child care, education, transportation and much more. An individual or family may use the center for as long as needed and is done on a case-by-case basis.”
CHIPS also has a thrift store and is happy to accept donations. The club gathered cleaning supplies, sheets and personal hygeine items for women, men and children to give to the group.
The first order of business for the evening was welcoming five new members to the club: Barbara Carruthers, Sherri Cox, Fran Clark, Trish Moehler and Elizabeth Wilson. First vice president, Meredith Stevans, presented them with long-stemmed white roses and told interesting facts about their families and other civic involvement.
The club members voted to begin having their meetings in the fellowship hall of the Reformation Lutheran Church on the second Thursday nights of each month.
Kathy Bird thanked the club members for bringing items for the domestic shelter and for bringing pumpkin pies for the Tabernacle Soup Kitchen’s Thanksgiving feast.
In other community service reports, Pat Barnett, environment committee, reminded members that the Household Hazardous Waste Collection was set for Nov. 13, with Nov. 15 as America Recycles Day.
Kathy Knight announced that Civic Engagement & Outreach and Health and Wellness community service programs are teaming up to host the annual club Christmas celebration on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the church.
There will be a catered dinner, fun and fellowship. Jane Bell suggested that instead of exchanging gifts, each member bring a pre-packaged healthy snack and they will take them to the 911 workers. Deadline for making reservations for the event is Dec. 2.
Knight also presented a club check for $400 to Stewart and Jean Kilgore with the Shop With A Cop program and urged members to give privately to this need. She also urged members to support the local activities currently going on for veterans. Meredith Stevans reminded members of the program to assist those students in need at Greeneville High School.
The Education and Library community service program reminded everyone that the week of Nov.13-17 was American Education Week and they were encouraged to take trays of goodies to city and/or county schools. Chairman Terry Greene also spoke briefly about a conference she had attended about trusting people and inclusion of differing ideas.
Dean of Departments, Vivian Gibbons, reminded members to keep track of their hours of community involvement for reporting to GFWC.
Rhonda Humbert and Doris Parton, co-chairmen of the 50th Holiday Bazaar, thanked everyone for their work on the event and proudly announced that around $30,000 can be put right back into the community. There were 76 vendors who have already signed up for next year.
The co-chairmen were presented with small tokens of appreciation from the club for their work on the two-day event.