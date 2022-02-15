In light of the need to continue taking precautions with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising committee chairperson Vera Ann Myers and board president Amy Saxonmeyer of The Greeneville Greene County History Museum decided to bring back their fundraising project concept from last year and step it up a notch, according to a news release.
The 2021 initiative involved only food and beverage vendors. This year, local small retail businesses have been added, thus the title has been changed to “Dine & Shop Around Town!”
“As always, the intent is to raise funds for the museum, but this fundraising format also offers promotional and monetary benefit to local small food and beverage and retail businesses,” Myers said.
“This project provides yet another great opportunity for community to connect in positive and mutually beneficial ways,” Saxonmeyer said.
Local businesses that have volunteered to participate in this project are: Angeez Catering, Aubrey’s of Greeneville, Aurora Beauty Boutique, Brolin & Bailey, Burlap Bunny, Captain D’s of Greeneville, Casa Nostra, Creamy Cup, Ginko Gallery, Greeneville Antique Market, Greeneville Graze, Hibbets of Greeneville, Hix BBQ, Jamaican Me Tan, Mercantile on Depot, Monterrey at Towne Square, Myers Greenhouse, Nickle Ridge Winery, Pizza Inn of Greeneville, Rocky’s Pizza, Sugar Mamas, TCBY of Greeneville, The Tannery, Tipton’s Café, Top Dog Hot Dog, Towne Square Package Store, Yoders Country Market and Zaxby’s of Greeneville.
Value Bags are $50 each and will be on sale Feb. 16 through March 9. Each Value Bag contains discount coupons from a number of local vendors as well as several surprise items, according to the news release.
“This is a very good deal because the contents of this year’s Value Bags have an actual total value of over $130,” Saxonmeyer said.
The redemption time period for coupons will be March 12 through April 30.
“Dine & Shop Around Town” Value Bags will be available for purchase at The Greeneville Greene County History Museum, 101 W. McKee St., during regular hours of operation 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For additional information, call 423-636-1558.