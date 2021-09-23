Laura the Librarian is welcoming everyone back to the oldest town in Tennessee for another chapter of Ghoulish Goodies, Washington County Tennessee Public Library’s Virtual Trick-Or-Treating event!
Laura wants to make it a little different this year, because she loves mixing things up!
This year, the Main Street businesses will be separated into four groups per week, and the codes will be based on famous horror authors, a release says. Each group will award participants a badge and a small bag of candy.
There will also be one secret badge per week, with the codes hidden inside different businesses. Each badge earned will get participants a full candy bar. There’s also a chance that just entering in one of the secret codes will earn you an in-person prize at the business.
Ghoulish Goodies: Chapter 2 will only last three weeks, from Oct. 4-24.
Registration is open until Oct. 17, the end of the second week.
Your Ghoulish Bag will be available to be picked up starting on Oct. 25 at the Jonesborough Library.
This event is free for all ages.
Contact Allen McCumber at amccumber@wclibrarytn.org for more information.