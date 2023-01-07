Sights and sounds of the season surrounded members of the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club as they gathered for their monthly meeting on Dec. 13, at the clubhouse.
Festive gold and white angels, magnolia leaves, and red hydrangeas provided the holiday decorations while club pianist Cheryl Reynolds created a joyous mood by playing soft Christmas music.
President Jo Christensen called the meeting to order followed by the group reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “America the Beautiful.”
Arts Department Chair Leslie Vaughan introduced Daniel Varnell, Director of the Greeneville High School Choral Department. He, his wife Sarah, and twelve members of the Advanced Chorus presented a fun, entertaining program of new and traditional Christmas music, including such selections as “Sing We Now of Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “The Holly and the Ivy,” along with the especially delightful “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” complete with motions.
As the chorus sang, a basket was passed for donations to support the students’ up-coming trip to perform at Disney World.
The enjoyable musical program ended with the club members singing the first verse of “Silent Night” along with the choral group, who then sang the song’s second verse in German.
Recording Secretary Libby Hodges reviewed the events of the previous meeting. She received high praise from the group for her excellence in documenting the club’s minutes.
Treasurer Brenda Collinson submitted a thorough account of the club’s financial activities and indicated that the club was doing well financially.
Bobbie Christiansen, chair, Jonnie Pierce, and Becky Myers were elected to serve on the 2023-24 Nominating Committee.
Fundraising Committee Chair Linda Kelley reported significant earnings from the ticket sales and donations for the 2022 Christmas Tour of Homes with the monies raised this year exceeding those garnered from any previous tour.
President Christensen commended Kelley for doing a fabulous job in overseeing the event and noted that the tour had been both well planned and well attended.
Kelley expressed her appreciation for the owners of the four historic homes featured in this year’s tour (Darlene Clark, Piper Home; Rich Boyd, Harmony House; Judy Forshay Plucker Home; Dr. George Banks, Doughty Hall) for opening their beautiful, lavishly decorated homes on Main Street in downtown Greeneville for public viewing.
Judy Kennon, Chair of the House Committee, reported earnings from clubhouse rentals. President Christensen thanked her for her work and stated that current rental revenues exceeded those from previous years.
Membership Chair Jonnie Pierce announced that membership forms were currently available and reminded everyone of the membership guidelines.
Barbara Briggs-Jones proudly announced that she had received the highest amount ever donated to purchase candy for the veterans at the Johnson City Veterans Hospital.
President Christensen thanked Chris Thorpe and Sharon Hill, Decorating Committee Co-Chairs, and their committee members Trish Chestnut, Becky Myers, and Kathy Hoard, for their work to make the Clubhouse so attractive for the meeting. She also thanked the very efficient serving committee, headed by Ann Showalter, and staffed by Judy Cronin, Judy Kennon, Loretta Lyle, and Charlotte Bullard, for their work.
Chaplain Leslie Vaughan’s devotional encouraged members to remember to fit God into their Christmas season and to enjoy what He has given them. She closed with prayer.
Following a delicious lunch, Brenda Collinson won the drawing for two tickets to the January 27 show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The meeting concluded with a recitation of the Club Collect.
———
Article submitted by Andrew Johnson Women’s Club