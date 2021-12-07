Greeneville High School Class of 1966 celebrated their 55th year class reunion Sept. 17 and 18. The group gathered for socializing and dinner at the Old Oak Tap Room on Friday night. Saturday’s festivities were held at the City Garage Car Museum on Main Street. A light meal was served followed by dancing outside under the tent to music provided by The Flying Js. From the left are, front row (seated): Patty Ricker, Sharon Roberts Susong and Marsha Wykle Price; second row: Deborah Perkins Tatum, Carolyn Masters Isaacs, Lynne Cobble Hope, Laraine Kelley King, Frances Bird, Marianna Lozier Meyer, Sharon Jeffers Hill, Carolyn Hope, Judy Hensley Thompson and Cindy Wilburn Sams; third row: Bill Welch, Earle Wright, Joy Knight Lozier, Beverly Chappell Fillers, Mac Wilhoit and Dave Morrow; fourth row: Charles Ricker, Dick Thurston, Jim Smith, Anthony Bewley, Chuck Worley, Ken Duncan, Jimmie McAmis, Bill Dye and Doug Howard; and back row: Doc Layton.