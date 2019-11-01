G74_0909P.jpg

The Greeneville High School class of 1974 celebrated its 45th reunion Sept. 28 at Link Hills Country Club. Class members present included, in the front row, from left: Mike Bowman, Susan Lachmann, Gail Saulsbury Monson, Roger Brown, Cheryl Corley Stalans, Lisa Hartsell Morrow, Frances Linebarger Sauls, Angie Hite Buckles, Sally Jones Harbison, Ken Wilson and Mike French. In the second row are: Suzanne Mitchell Bourne, Frannie Austin Hopkins, Debbie Cullison Frederick, Debee Paxton Hughes, Celisa Parris Peters, Ada Hall Jackson, Doris Kimery Rice, Debbie Ball Oldenberg, Julianna Ward, Connie Moore Knowles and Roy Mecke. In the third row are: Johnene Carroll Galloway, Kitten Reaves Crum, Carol Hartman Clarke, Debi Starnes, Cathy Dearstone Cooley, Christine Ellenburg Collette, Karen Ottinger Bird, John Felton, Carol Ward Bragdon, Karen Kiehna and Randy Arrowood. In the fourth row are: Lennie Lawson, Charles Click, Paul Johnson, Kim Officer, Ken Gatlin, Mike Gosnell, David Jagels, Fred Sauceman, Lee Kirk, Jerry Knight, Rob Bragdon, Billy Stearns, Joe Seaton, Dudley Whitson and Joe Fannon. Present, but not pictured, was Craig Brent.

 Special To The Sun/Jerry Hankins