G54_0872P.jpg

In the front row, from left, are Clarence Southerland, Mildred Russell Bowers, Novella Grubbs Caywood, Billie Vandervoort Young, Nancy Justice Payne and Joyce Reynolds Kincaid Kirk. In the second row are Buddy Luttrell, Sherleen Bible Harmon, Doris Tilson Lowery and Dale Kiker. In the back row are Buddy Gray, Jimmy Ellenburg, Charles Knight and James McGuire.

 Special To The Sun/Jerry Hankins