In the fall, the Greeneville High School class of 1959 gathered at General Morgan Inn for its 60th reunion dinner. There were 34 classmates and their guests attending. They were, in the front row, from left: Linda Idol Easterly, Frankie Jane Roberts Harrison, Walter T. Ball, Betty Lafollette Hankins and Joseph P. McInturff. In the second row are: Edna Jane Britt Melton, Samuel C. McInturff, Freddie N. Overbay and William Brendan Wells. In the third row are: Mary Jo Blankenship Pierce, Barbara Gosnel Frye, Moreleen Roberts Elkins, George M. Bradley, Ralph S. Bible, Phyllis Lamons Tunnell and James S. Shaver. In the fourth row are: William R. Adams, Lynnell Richards Wills, Katharine Taylor Cain,James A. Sauceman, Fred Boswell and Dinah Dodd McInturff. In the fifth row are: Vance A. Walker, Suzanne Sanders Tuggle, Merrill Gene Woolard, William T. Gass, Betty Sizemore Weemes, Martha Luttrell Burrows and Harry G. Forbes Jr. In the back row are: Danny Devoti, Thomas N. Austin, Lyle C. Harrison, John B. Gray and Johnny Grant Wykle.

 Special To The Sun