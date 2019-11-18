G69_0920P.jpg

The Greeneville High School class of 1969 held its 50-year reunion Oct. 19 at General Morgan Inn. Attendees included, in the front row, from left: Mary Katherine Fort Hubbard, Pam Tranthan Effler, Barbara Lister Bolton, Imogene Roberts Hurd, Karen Carter Harmon, Tenna Hayes Wehenkle, Patsy Bowers Barger, Alice Weems Foshie, Rober Williams, and Tom Lester. In the second row are: Sonja Reid Farmer and Genevieve Rhodes Reed. In the third row are: Marissa Wells Rogers, Cathy Gosnell Hurley, Zerudia Blue Rogers, Carolyn Inscore Ricker, Mary Ellen Gott Honeycutt, Debby Bible Hendrix, Connie Jones Creamer, Fred Lunsford, Lyle Busler, Susan Chappel Bobbit, Carol Brumley McGlothin, Hal Morrill, and Glenn Thompson. In the fourth row are: Barry Woodward, Mark Russell, Becky Williams West, Lyle West, Johnny Harmon, Mary Ruth Reynolds McNatt, Willie Anderson, Stella Sauls Hunter, Sherah Howard Shedden Perry, Tom Thurston, Reggie Waddell, Ron Berquist and Michael Shepherd. In the back row are: Gary Foshie, Bob Bryant, Lewis Pardue, Keith Smith, Karen Critselous Martin, Rebecca Ottinger Cutshaw, teacher Henry Joy, Jerry Waddell and Danny Britt.

 Special To The Sun/Jerry Hankins