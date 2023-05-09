The public is being invited to visit the Mason House Gallery in downtown Greeneville to view the works of 23 student artists who will be graduating this spring from Greeneville High School.
The gallery is located in the General Morgan Inn at 111 N. Main Street. Admission is free.
"This show features exemplary work by graduating students, completed during their time at Greeneville High School," event organizers say. "The public is encouraged to go check out the art free of charge before it is taken down on May 26."
The collection includes functional and sculptural ceramics, paintings, digital photography, and other mixed-media art.
"The fun variety of mediums and styles highlights the individual creative minds of these talented young artists. Stop by and leave the students a note in the sign-in book as we wish them well in their next chapters in life," organizers add.
A meet-and-greet for the young artists was held May 4. During the event, the students mingled with parents, teachers and local art enthusiasts.
The show is being sponsored by the Greeneville Arts Council, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the arts in Greene County.
For further information on this or other exhibits, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.