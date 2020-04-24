Rev. & Mrs. Jeffrey & Barbara Gibson will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.
The couple married May 9, 1980, at Union FWB Church. The late Arch McLain.
Jeffrey is the son of the late Raymond & Juanita Gibson.
Barbara is the daughter of the late Jim & Eva Starnes.
They have three children: sons Jamey and his wife Karen Palmer, son Jordan and his wife Jessica Gibson; and one daughter, Tiffany Gibson Jones.
They have four grandchildren: Kelsey, Jamison and Jonah Palmer; and Micah Jones.
Jeffrey is the pastor of Union FWB Church and the owner of Kilowatt Electrical.
Barbara is retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.