Gilbreath School Annual Reunion

The annual Gilbreath School reunion was Oct. 5. Attendess included, from left, in the front row: Jerry Jeffers, Charles “Sheriff” Barnes, Martha McCamey Franklin, Jenna Carpenter Moncier and Johnny Carpenter. In the back row, from left, are: David Foshie, Hugh Dugger, Gene Smelcer, Betty Bradley Beach, Bill Smelcer, Kathy Wilhoit Malone, Gladys Smelcer Brown, James Wilhoit and Robert Smelcer.

 Special to the Sun