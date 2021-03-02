It is with great pleasure that Dr. and Mrs. James Willis Hickerson, Jr. announce their marriage.
The bride, Meredith Ann Gillespie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Gillespie of Greensboro, North Carolina. Meredith attended college at the University of South Carolina, and currently works as a Labor and Delivery nurse at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
James Willis (Will) Hickerson, Jr., is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Maynard Austin, and Mr. and Mrs. James Willis (Bill) Hickerson, Sr., all of Greeneville, Tennessee. Will attended college and medical school at East Tennessee State University. He currently works as an Emergency Medicine Doctor at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
The couple was united in marriage on January 15, 2021 in an outdoor wedding ceremony along the beautiful coast of Maui, Hawaii. The bride was adorned in a lovely Endearment wedding gown by Southern Bride private design in Kernersville, NC. The soft candelight gown featured a lace bodice with a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps. The waist was accentuated by a ruching satin band followed by long layers of soft tulle. The ivory tulle cathedral length veil was a Boutique de Voile design. It was scattered with embroidered flowers and rhinestones along the edge.
Will and Meredith are enjoying their life as newlyweds in Nashville with their two French bulldogs, Winston and Louie.