Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit americastestkitchen.com for additional recipes.
This week, kids can make a Gingery Carrot Soup for lunch and get to know one of its star ingredients, as well as explore the science behind how raisins are made as they bake a loaf of Cinnamon-Raisin Swirl Bread.
Gingery Carrot Soup
What better way to hop into fall cooking than with soup? This flavorful recipe is sweet, creamy, and just a little bit spicy. Kids can customize their bowls by topping them with a swirl of yogurt, a pinch of minced herbs, or a sprinkle of croutons. Then, they can learn all about one of the key ingredients in this recipe in a gingery taste test.
What You’ll Need:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
8 ounces carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1/3 cup milk
In large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add carrots, ginger, and salt and cook, stirring occasionally with wooden spoon, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
Stir in broth, increase heat to high, and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until carrots are very soft, about 15 minutes. Turn off heat and slide saucepan to cool burner. Use oven mitts to remove lid and let cool for 5 minutes.
Use ladle to carefully transfer carrots and liquid into blender jar (liquid will be hot; ask an adult for help). Add milk. Place lid on top of blender and hold lid firmly in place with folded dish towel. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour soup into bowls or mugs and serve.
Learning Moment
Life Science (Plants)
Ginger brings a big pop of flavor to this soup. Tell kids that few spices are used in as many different ways as ginger. It can be added to savory stews and stir-fries, and it’s the signature flavor in sweet gingerbread or gingersnap cookies. Ginger can even be enjoyed on its own as chewy dried ginger candy and pickled ginger. Ask kids:
Where do you think ginger comes from?
Where do you think it grows?
What part of the plant do you think it is?
How would you describe how ginger tastes?
Explain to kids that ginger is a rhizome (“RYE-zome”). A rhizome is an underground stem of a plant that has roots and shoots that grow out of it. Turmeric and galangal are two other rhizomes that people eat. Ginger plants grow in warm, tropical climates. India grows the most ginger in the world, though most of the fresh ginger sold in the United States comes from Hawaii. Many people describe ginger’s flavor as “spicy.” There’s a good reason for that: A chemical called gingerol gives fresh ginger its kick. It triggers the same receptors in the mouth that hot chile peppers do, though not quite as strongly.
When preparing the ingredients for the soup, have kids save a small piece of fresh ginger. Have them smell it and taste it. If you have powdered or dried ginger in your spice cabinet, have kids smell and taste a tiny amount of that as well. Ask kids:
What do you notice?
How would you describe the taste and smell of each type of ginger?
Does the fresh ginger taste different from the powdered ginger?
Does one have a stronger smell than the other?
Kids might notice that the dried ginger tastes spicier or “hotter” than the fresh ginger. When ginger is dried, its gingerol turns into another compound called shogaol, which is stronger and gives dried ginger a spicier kick.
As kids are eating their finished soup, ask them: Can you taste the ginger in this soup? How does it compare to tasting the ginger by itself?
Cinnamon-Raisin
Swirl Bread
This sweet bread, swirled with cinnamon-sugar and studded with raisins, relies on the power of baking soda and buttermilk for its tall stature and fluffy texture. Enjoy a slice with a smear of butter as a snack or as part of your breakfast on a chilly fall day.
What You’ll Need:
Vegetable oil spray
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
6 tablespoons (2 2/3 ounces) plus 1 cup (7 ounces) sugar, measured separately
3 cups (15 ounces) all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoons baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
1½ cups (12 ounces) buttermilk
1/3 cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
½ cup raisins
Learning Moment
Life Science (Plants):
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees. Spray inside bottom and sides of 8½-by-4½-inch metal loaf pan with vegetable oil spray.
In small bowl, whisk together cinnamon and 6 tablespoons sugar. Set aside. In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, and remaining 1 cup sugar.
In large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, and eggs. Add flour mixture to buttermilk mixture and use rubber spatula to stir until just combined and no dry flour is visible. Add raisins and gently stir to combine. Do not overmix.
Use measuring cups to measure 1½ cups batter into greased loaf pan (use rubber spatula to level batter and scrape it out of cups). Smooth batter into even layer. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar evenly over batter. Repeat layering 2 more times with remaining batter and cinnamon sugar (there will be 3 of each layer in total).
Insert butter knife into batter until tip touches bottom of loaf pan. Swirl cinnamon sugar and batter together, moving knife side to side and down length of pan. Make sure tip of knife touches pan bottom as you work. Smooth top of loaf into even layer.
Use oven mitts to remove loaf pan from oven (ask an adult for help). Place loaf pan on cooling rack and let bread cool in pan for 15 minutes.
Use oven mitts to carefully turn loaf pan on its side and remove bread from pan. Let bread cool on cooling rack for at least 1 hour before serving.
Before you start this recipe, set aside a few raisins for a simple science activity. Ask kids what they already know about raisins. Do they have any idea where raisins come from?
Explain that raisins are just dehydrated—or dried—grapes. As the grapes dry, a lot of the water inside them evaporates, giving the raisins their shriveled look. More common purple-black raisins and yellow golden raisins come from the exact same fruit: green Thompson seedless (also called sultana) grapes. To make purple-black raisins, the grapes are dried in the sun for several weeks, and over that time color darkens. Golden raisins are dried using machines and treated with a harmless chemical called sulfur dioxide, which preserves their greenish-yellow color.
While their bread bakes, have kids fill a clear drinking glass with a few inches of water. Add the reserved raisins. Ask kids to make a prediction: What do they think will happen to the raisins if they’re left in the water for a few hours? Set the glass aside in a place where it won’t be disturbed.
After at least 4 hours (or overnight) have kids observe what their raisins look like. What do they notice? What do they think happened?
Explain that, as they sat in the water, the raisins became plumper and rounder again (though not as round and plump as grapes). Encourage kids to use a butter knife to cut one raisin in half and see if there’s water on the inside (there should be!). Explain to kids that the skin of the raisin has very tiny holes in it. That means that other tiny molecules, like water, can pass through it.
When they put the raisin in the glass, the raisin contained less water than its surroundings. The tiny water molecules naturally moved from where there are more of them (the glass) to where there are less of them (inside the raisin). Scientists call this process osmosis (“oz-MOE-sis”).