The sibling trio “Girl Named Tom” will be in concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Saturday, Sept. 17. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Opening the concert will be Southern California country vocalist Anna Vaus.
During their competition on the hit NBC talent competition, the group received praise from their mentor Kelly Clarkson, who said, “They are the most special thing I have seen on the show!”
Judge Ariana Grande also praised the trio, saying they give “ethereal, gorgeous performances.”
Formed in 2019, the sound of the small-town, sibling trio is built on the voice of Bekah Grace Liechty and the harmony she creates with her two brothers, Joshua and Caleb Liechty.
They were the only ensemble to date to win NBC’s “The Voice” competition.
“In addition to their chart-topping covers, Girl Named Tom writes original music that is projecting them toward becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation,” a news release from NPAC states. “Bekah’s soulful voice mixed with unique timbres of her brothers makes for an exquisite unity of three distinct parts,” the release adds.
With their debut EP, entitled “Another World,” Girl Named Tom “sweeps the listener into reflective space, exploring fond memories, global issues, and intimate conversations,” the release adds.
Opening for Girl Named Tom at Saturday’s show will be Anna Vaus. “Raised in Southern California and rooted in country music, Anna blends her West Coast cool with refreshing hooks and unmistakably relatable lyrics – simultaneously personal and universal,” the release says.
Tickets start at $20 are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.