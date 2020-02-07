Junior through Ambassador Girl Scouts are invited to Milligan College for a day of hands-on programming workshops that build interest in the technology and computer science field. The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 8, at 8:45 a.m. on the Milligan College campus.
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are invited to attend and learn more about the path to thinking like a programmer. Not only will girls code their own program to take home with them, but girls will also have the chance to explore multiple career opportunities that require coding skills as the application. Careers in game development, medical and biotechnology, cybersecurity, cryptography, and software development for business will be discussed with examples.
The campus is located at 101 Neth Dr., Milligan College, TN 37682
The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800.474.1912.