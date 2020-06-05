Knoxville, TN – Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will be selling Girl Scout Cookies by way of a drive-through cookie booth on Saturday, June 6, at the Johnson City Girl Scout Service Center, 1100 Woodland Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Since the disruption of cookie booths due to COVID-19, GSCSA has sold nearly 27,000 boxes of cookies through the national and local Digital Cookie store, but still have around 120,000 boxes on hand. The girls had just two weeks left to sell in the month of March. They made their last order of cookies just days before everything shut down across Tennessee, a release says.
"This has never happened. These cookies are never here in June," Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girls Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, said in the release. “We have lots of cookies that we need to sell.”
The drive through will be stocked with the original Girl Scout cookie, Trefoils, Samoas, Tagalongs and everybody's favorite Thin Mints along with many others. The cookies can be stored in the freezer and enjoyed year-round.
“This is a big change in plans for us and a one-time opportunity for the community to purchase cookies at a convenient drive-up booth,” Fugate said in the release.
Many community members and businesses have purchased cookies to donate to first responders and healthcare workers.
“It’s a guilt-free purchase. You’re helping a Girl Scout and you’re helping the people who’ve been helping us this whole pandemic,” Fugate said.
In the interest of girl safety, this "booth" will only be worked by adult volunteers. The sale will be outdoors, physical distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be worn by those working the booth.