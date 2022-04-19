Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee will host its “Glow the Distance Color-Splash” 5K event on Friday, May 6.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Towne Acres School in Johnson City.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses “fun and engaging running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills” to girls in grades 3-8 in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, a news release states.
“During this eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event,” the release says.
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee to provide scholarships for area girls to participate in the program during the fall season.
The cost to participate in the 5K is $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. Registration before April 22 guarantees an event shirt. All participants will receive a medal and a 5K bib.
The last 5K event garnered more than 1,000 participants, including program participants, their family and friends, and community members, organizers say.
Participants may park at North Johnson City Baptist Church, Harvest Time Baptist Church, and along the streets near Towne Acres School. Check-in and pre-event activities begin at 5:30 PM, so early arrival is suggested.
For more information about this event, including how to register or becoming a volunteer, visit www.StrongGirlsRun.com .